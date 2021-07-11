PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Get PubMatic alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.86.

PUBM opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 76.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.37. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $22.42 and a 1-year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $507,160.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $1,417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,322 shares of company stock worth $4,989,483. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth $33,133,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PubMatic by 1,582.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the first quarter valued at about $3,191,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 59.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares during the period. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PubMatic (PUBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.