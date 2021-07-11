Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $12,818.00

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $12,818.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00045860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00119312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00162552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,873.43 or 0.99817356 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.89 or 0.00966232 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,762,598,387 coins and its circulating supply is 18,415,166,845 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars.

