PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $366.30

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 366.30 ($4.79) and traded as low as GBX 332.61 ($4.35). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 341.50 ($4.46), with a volume of 78,589 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRTC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 366.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £978.50 million and a PE ratio of 227.67.

In other news, insider Bharatt Chowrira acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £69,200 ($90,410.24).

About PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

