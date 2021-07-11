Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Prudential Financial, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Prudential Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.69.

Shares of PRU opened at $100.58 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 97,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 23,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after buying an additional 32,817 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 113,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 323,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,303,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

