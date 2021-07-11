Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Raised by Analyst

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golden Entertainment in a report issued on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.52 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

GDEN opened at $45.96 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $46.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Golden Entertainment by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 531,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Golden Entertainment by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $528,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,422 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 13,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $538,509.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

