Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Lowered by Analyst

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Kraft Heinz in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.46.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.95 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

