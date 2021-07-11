Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Raised by Analyst

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tyson Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Piper Sandler currently has a “Hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TSN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.71.

NYSE:TSN opened at $73.55 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a 1 year low of $55.61 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

