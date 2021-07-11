Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 7,285 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 177.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Alleghany by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE:Y traded up $13.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $673.67. 51,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,304. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $471.19 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $694.65.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.