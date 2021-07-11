Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $14.98 Million Investment in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 153,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,977,000. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce accounts for about 0.7% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CM traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.95. The stock had a trading volume of 280,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,157. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $120.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.31.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.2051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.38.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

