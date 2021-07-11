Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 219,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.80. 736,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,920. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

