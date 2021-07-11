Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,467,000. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 1.1% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $10.12 on Friday, hitting $591.65. 277,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $549.69. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $413.00 and a 52 week high of $592.11. The firm has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total value of $3,060,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,938,047.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.00, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 102,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,925,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,648 shares of company stock worth $36,267,352 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

