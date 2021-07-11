Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 36,898 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 36,898 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,545,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,345,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 25.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.25. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.