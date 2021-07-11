Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Quanex Building Products worth $17,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 11.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NX opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.73. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.68.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

