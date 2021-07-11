Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,929,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,083,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,628 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,492,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,889,000 after acquiring an additional 360,590 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after acquiring an additional 962,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,624,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,307,000 after acquiring an additional 296,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,904,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $293,910. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.14 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

