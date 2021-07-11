Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,495 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,737,000 after buying an additional 68,909 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 116.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3,980.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after buying an additional 564,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 568.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 300,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 255,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $59.75.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.