Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 92,569 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 92,569 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DB opened at $12.55 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $15.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

