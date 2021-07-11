Quantitative Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 89.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,913 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total value of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ANTM opened at $388.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $388.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Cowen raised their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stephens raised their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.95.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

