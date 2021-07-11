Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 16,593 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,593 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,094,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,853,000 after acquiring an additional 589,775 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Jabil by 8.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,899,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,414,000 after acquiring an additional 314,750 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Jabil by 8.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,401,000 after acquiring an additional 166,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,553,000 after acquiring an additional 123,114 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,830,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after acquiring an additional 189,245 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. increased their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 2,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $158,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,866,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,098,899. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,352 shares of company stock valued at $6,061,798. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JBL opened at $57.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $58.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.