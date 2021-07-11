Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 88,911 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,911 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

