Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CRO Sells $49,140.96 in Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CRO Elizabeth King sold 7,216 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $49,140.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elizabeth King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Elizabeth King sold 19,878 shares of Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $144,115.50.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of Quantum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50.

Shares of QMCO stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $381.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. Analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Quantum by 643.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after buying an additional 626,099 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter worth $492,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 409,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 244,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter worth $264,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

