Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Reaches $0.19

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 18.6% against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $14.42 million and $46,526.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,161.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,143.82 or 0.06275597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $498.15 or 0.01458234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00394001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00145899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $211.82 or 0.00620056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.87 or 0.00406521 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.22 or 0.00325575 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,391,776 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

