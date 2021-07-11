Qwertycoin (QWC) Trading Up 43.6% This Week

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $56.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 43.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

