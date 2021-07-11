RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.36% of RadNet worth $15,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in RadNet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in RadNet by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RadNet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 32,277 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RadNet by 430.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in RadNet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 685,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sidoti upped their target price on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

RDNT stock opened at $34.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.75 and a beta of 1.69. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.27.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Levitt purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

