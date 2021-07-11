Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Get Randstad alerts:

RANJY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Randstad has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

RANJY stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.34. Randstad has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Research analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Randstad (RANJY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.