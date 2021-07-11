Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.76

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.76 and last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 16899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Ranpak alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter.

In other Ranpak news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 7,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,122,000 after buying an additional 95,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 17,623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 148,549 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 6,087 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ranpak (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.