Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Rapid7 alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RPD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.10.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $102.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $103.85. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.20.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 39,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,370,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,531,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,194 shares of company stock worth $7,897,421. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,907,000 after purchasing an additional 293,927 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,368,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,723,000 after purchasing an additional 93,177 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after purchasing an additional 60,796 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,732,000 after purchasing an additional 117,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,621,000 after purchasing an additional 217,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rapid7 (RPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.