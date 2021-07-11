Rapidz (RPZX) Trading Up 759.1% Over Last Week

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 24.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. Rapidz has a total market cap of $620,991.28 and $11,985.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 759.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00054343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.72 or 0.00898075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005541 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz (RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

