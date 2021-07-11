Ravencoin Classic Hits Market Cap of $2.98 Million (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $41,753.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,161.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,143.82 or 0.06275597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.15 or 0.01458234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00394001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00145899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.82 or 0.00620056 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.87 or 0.00406521 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.22 or 0.00325575 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

