Raymond James Raises Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target to C$64.50

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its target price increased by Raymond James to C$64.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on shares of Methanex to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a C$61.50 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a C$62.50 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Methanex currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.58.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of Methanex stock opened at C$42.43 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$24.40 and a 1 year high of C$62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of C$3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.64.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.36. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 6.6499997 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.30%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.