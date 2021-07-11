Raymond James Raises Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target to C$6.00

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XBC. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$5.60 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.43.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

XBC opened at C$4.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$3.63 and a 1 year high of C$11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$646.44 million and a PE ratio of -11.82.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.