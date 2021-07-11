Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $15.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RC. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.46.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.46 on Thursday. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Equities analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

In related news, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 42.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,379,000 after buying an additional 119,837 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 43.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

