Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from GBX 700 to GBX 810. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Redde Northgate traded as high as GBX 418 ($5.46) and last traded at GBX 416 ($5.44), with a volume of 917116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 407.50 ($5.32).

Separately, Numis Securities upped their price target on shares of Redde Northgate from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 122.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 386.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is a positive change from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $3.40. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

About Redde Northgate (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

