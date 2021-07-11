Redwood Grove Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Redwood Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,000. Fiserv makes up 4.0% of Redwood Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,902,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,693,000 after purchasing an additional 166,506 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,990,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,043,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,865,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,034. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.98. The stock has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 85.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

