Redwood Investments LLC Buys 20,177 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares during the period. PTC Therapeutics comprises about 1.6% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $18,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,069,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,324,000 after acquiring an additional 72,719 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $550,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,130 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.47. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.26.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.81) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Truist reduced their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.08.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

