Redwood Investments LLC Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 42,978 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.29% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $7,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,088,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after buying an additional 146,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,396,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 504,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,139,000 after buying an additional 117,653 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 448,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,395,000 after buying an additional 115,783 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 339,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,780,000 after buying an additional 100,710 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $129.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.87. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.