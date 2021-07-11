Redwood Investments LLC Increases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 34.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $384.89 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.57 and a 12-month high of $384.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $346.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,268,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,173,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,768 shares of company stock worth $10,306,230 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.50.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

