Redwood Investments LLC Sells 41,381 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,381 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.35% of QTS Realty Trust worth $14,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $77.62 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $78.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.54.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QTS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.94.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

