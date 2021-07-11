Redwood Investments LLC Sells 60,619 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,619 shares during the period. Boyd Gaming accounts for 1.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.32% of Boyd Gaming worth $20,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Shares of BYD opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.84. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.