Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $17.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Shares of REKR opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.66. Rekor Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 133.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Rekor Systems will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rekor Systems news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $25,125.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REKR. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Rekor Systems by 20,138.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. 29.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software. The company provides vehicle recognition and data management products and services; traffic safety systems, including hardware that identifies red light and school safety zone traffic violations, as well as software, which captures and offers forensic quality images and data, and supports citation management services; and enterprise parking enforcement solutions.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.