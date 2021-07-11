Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 105,000 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of nVent Electric worth $6,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 716.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,101,000.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.52.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

