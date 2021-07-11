Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 545,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of KT worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KT during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of KT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of KT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KT opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. KT Co. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

