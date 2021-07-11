Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.29% of Viper Energy Partners worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,787 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,254,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 67,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 135,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 134,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the period. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $20.09.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $96.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 357.14%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNOM. Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

