Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 61,661 Shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 535,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GHG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at $683,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,134,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,830 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 980,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 33,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.71. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.12.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $44.41 million during the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 28.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

