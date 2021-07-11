Request (REQ) Tops 1-Day Volume of $673,913.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. Request has a total market cap of $52.07 million and $673,913.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Request coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0521 or 0.00000153 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00053957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.27 or 0.00906707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005452 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

