Research Analysts Set Expectations for Greenbrook TMS Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 6th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.74) for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on GBNH. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.25 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

GBNH stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $17.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at $631,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter valued at $82,000. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of depression and related psychiatric services.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.