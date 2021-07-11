Reviewing AON (NYSE:AON) & Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

AON (NYSE:AON) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of AON shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of AON shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AON and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AON 18.55% 62.86% 7.51% Waterdrop N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AON and Waterdrop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AON 1 4 3 0 2.25 Waterdrop 0 0 4 0 3.00

AON presently has a consensus target price of $241.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.20%. Waterdrop has a consensus target price of $11.43, suggesting a potential upside of 87.12%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than AON.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AON and Waterdrop’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AON $11.07 billion 4.82 $1.97 billion $9.81 24.09 Waterdrop $464.05 million 51.89 N/A N/A N/A

AON has higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop.

Summary

AON beats Waterdrop on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities, capital raising, strategic advice, restructuring, and mergers and acquisitions services; and corporate finance advisory services and capital markets solutions products. In addition, it offers strategic design consulting services on their retirement programs, actuarial services, and risk management services; advice services on developing and maintaining investment programs across a range of plan types, including defined benefit plans, defined contribution plans, endowments, and foundations for public and private companies, and other institutions; and advice and solutions that help clients in accelerating business outcomes by enhancing the performance of their people, including assessment and optimized deployment, as well as the design, alignment, and benchmarking of compensation to business strategy and performance outcomes. Further, the company develops, markets, and administers customized insurance programs and specialty market solutions for organizations, and their members or affiliates; operates the Global Risk Insight Platform, which provides data, analytics, engagement, and consulting services; offers CoverWallet, a digital insurance platform for small- and medium-sized businesses; and provides ReView that provides advisory, analysis, and benchmarking services to help reinsurers. Aon plc was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

