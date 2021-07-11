Reviewing Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trustmark and Northwest Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trustmark $754.95 million 2.58 $160.02 million $2.56 11.98 Northwest Bancshares $566.33 million 3.04 $74.85 million $1.09 12.43

Trustmark has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares. Trustmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.6% of Trustmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Trustmark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Trustmark has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Trustmark and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trustmark 25.67% 11.02% 1.17% Northwest Bancshares 18.54% 9.57% 1.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Trustmark and Northwest Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trustmark 0 2 0 0 2.00 Northwest Bancshares 0 3 1 0 2.25

Trustmark presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.23%. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential downside of 8.98%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than Trustmark.

Dividends

Trustmark pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Trustmark pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Trustmark has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Trustmark beats Northwest Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit. It also provides mortgage banking services, including construction financing, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, and secondary marketing and mortgage servicing; and treasury management services. In addition, the company provides wealth management and trust services, such as administration of personal trusts and estates; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and corporate trust and institutional custody, securities brokerage, financial and estate planning, retirement plan, and investment management. Further, it offers business insurance products and services for medical professionals, construction, manufacturing, hospitality, real estate, and group life and health plans; and life and health insurance, and personal line policies for individual customers, as well as provides an intermediary vehicle for the provision of loans or investments in low-income communities. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 174 full-service branches and 12 limited service branches; and 230 automated teller machines and 34 interactive teller machines. Trustmark Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers investment management and trust services; and employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance As of December 31, 2020, it operated 170 community-banking locations in central and western Pennsylvania, western New York, and eastern Ohio. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania.

