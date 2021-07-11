Reviewing WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) & nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) and nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for WM Technology and nCino, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WM Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A nCino 0 4 8 0 2.67

nCino has a consensus target price of $85.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.38%. Given nCino’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe nCino is more favorable than WM Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WM Technology and nCino’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WM Technology N/A N/A -$52.02 million N/A N/A nCino $138.18 million 45.37 -$40.54 million ($0.33) -199.09

nCino has higher revenue and earnings than WM Technology.

Profitability

This table compares WM Technology and nCino’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WM Technology N/A -2,655.44% -52.14% nCino -23.72% -9.82% -7.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.3% of WM Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of nCino shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.4% of nCino shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

nCino beats WM Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and AI/ML to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and new market entrants. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

