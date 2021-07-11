RIB Software (ETR:RIB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

RIB Software SE (ETR:RIB) shares were up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as €41.90 ($49.29) and last traded at €41.50 ($48.82). Approximately 5,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 318,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.30 ($48.59).

The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 102.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.65.

About RIB Software (ETR:RIB)

RIB Software SE creates, develops, and sells software solutions for the construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. Its solutions include iTWO Civil, a CAD software for infrastructure, civil engineering, and road and sewer construction; iTWO e-tendering platform that provides e-business and e-tendering solutions for construction and supply services; iTWO 4.0 cloud-based platform for project developers, construction and industrial companies, contractors, and investors; MTWO construction cloud software; and RIBTEC, an integrated software that enables structural engineers in structural designing of building and ground engineering, finite element calculation, and tunnel and bridge construction, as well as drawing of formwork and reinforcement plans.

