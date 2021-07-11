Richard Rosso Sells 3,000 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Concentrix stock opened at $162.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.66. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.28.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

