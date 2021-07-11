Richard Rosso Sells 3,000 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Concentrix stock opened at $162.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.66. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $166.28.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. As a group, research analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
